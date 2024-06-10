Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

The ceremony on June 9 witnessed a diverse gathering, including numerous celebrities and prominent figures from various industries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the third time on June 9 in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in Indian political history. The ceremony witnessed a diverse gathering, including numerous celebrities and prominent figures from various industries. Social media was abuzz with well-wishes and support for Modi as he began his new term.

Anil Kapoor, a veteran actor, expressed his best wishes on his X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, "Best wishes, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, on your swearing-in. May your tenure be marked by progress, strength, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s prosperity. Bharat Mata ki Jai!"

Similarly, politician and actor Kamal Haasan extended his congratulations, emphasizing the importance of unity and national interest. He wrote, "Nations that harness their greatest strength – their people – shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind!"

Anand Mahindra, sharing photos from the ceremony, conveyed his pride in India's democratic process. His post, written in Hindi, translated to, "It is a matter of pride that the world's largest democracy has had the largest elections in history and a new government has been formed without any obstacles. Congratulations to Indian voters for exercising their important democratic right. Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on becoming Prime Minister for the third time. It is hoped that the new term will prove to be important for India's development and prosperity.”

Actor Rajinikanth, ahead of the ceremony, described it as a historic event and stated, "It is a very historic event and definitely I will congratulate Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third time."

Chef Vikas Khanna shared a nostalgic post on Facebook, expressing his support and optimism for Modi's third term and the country's future. Authors Rachana Shah & Rhythm Wagholikar praised Modi's achievements and the BJP's comprehensive development agenda.

They noted, "The essence of democracy lies in the people's mandate, and as the world's largest democracy, India has once again spoken decisively. The comprehensive development, nation-image building, empowerment of women, digital advancements, welfare guarantees, farmer empowerment, and groundbreaking progress championed by Narendra Modiji and the BJP have deeply resonated with the public. This has resulted in the NDA being voted back into power for a third consecutive term. We eagerly anticipate the continuation of this all-encompassing progress and the welfare of our nation. Heartfelt congratulations to PM Narendra Modiji and the NDA."

Bollywood director Karan Johar shared his support on Instagram, stating, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the skilful leadership of the respected Prime Minister Ji, the country will reach new heights of development."

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) expressed their enthusiasm with a creative tribute to Modi as he embarked on his third term. Internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a colossal sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, featuring the message "Viksit Bharat & Modi 3.0" to mark the occasion.

Maj Gen (Dr) G.D. Bakshi (Retd) and combat veteran, shared his views on X, stating, "The 2024 elections have been a true vindication and victory of Democracy in India. Modi has come back albeit with a reduced majority. He has come back on the basis of his good governance, and independent Foreign policy."