Watch: Mukesh Ambani, son Anant at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday for the Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony. Besides, other business leaders and Bollywood celebrities arrived for the event.

VIDEO Modi 3.0 Swearing-in Ceremony: Actor Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk), businessman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Xr9WZb9Qjx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2024

Narendra Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.