Chandu Champion advance booking opens strongly, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sees ticket sales of Rs 12 lakh in hours

The advance booking of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion in India has started strongly, and the film grossed Rs 12.35 lakh across India.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 11:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Chandu Champion advance booking opens strongly, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sees ticket sales of Rs 12 lakh in hours
Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion is among the awaited films of this month. As the film is a few weeks away from the mega release, the makers made a grand announcement of its advance booking on the Burj Khalifa, making it the first film of its kind to do so. The advance booking of Kabir Khan's directorial started on a good note. The movie's advance booking was started on Sunday, and the figures for the first-day advance booking are out.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Chandu Champion has sold 4055 tickets and grossed Rs 12.35 lakhs on Sunday. The official numbers shared by the production house shared that over 2055 tickets were sold in PVR and Inox combined, in addition to 750 tickets in Cinepolis. 

As per the analysis shared by the production house,  the film should cross 75,000–100,000 tickets in national chains. It also predicts a double-digit or close to double-digit opening for the film. If the movie opens with positive reviews, the number can further grow. 

Kartik Aaryan on his transformation for Chandu Champion

In a conversation with IANS, Kartik Aaryan revealed if the intense transformation for Chandu Champion took a toll on him and said, “This entire process was terrible in a way. As I said I am a big foodie, so for me, not to have food--mujhe jab tak roti, rice, khane ke baad meetha.. ye saari cheezein chahiye... mere saare shauk sab hata diye gaye the. My sleeping pattern was so bad before this. So when we started this, I had to get a proper eight hours of deep sleep."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora among others in key roles, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 14.

