Meet IIT-JEE all-India female topper with AIR 7, scored 332 marks in JEE Advanced 2024, she is from IIT Bombay...

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared the JEE Advanced 2024 result today, June 9, 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Among female candidates, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel has topped with an overall all-India rank of 7. She secured 332 marks out of 360.

A total of 48,248 individuals, including 7,964 female applicants, have qualified out of the 1,80,200 candidates who appeared in both exams 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced 2024. Ved Lahoti of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 355 out of 360 marks.

The total of the marks obtained in chemistry, physics, and mathematics determines the JEE Advanced aggregate marks. To be listed in the JEE Advanced 2024 rank order, candidates must meet both the aggregate qualifying marks and the subject-specific qualifying marks.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide. The answer key was released on June 2. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students were eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 was 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

