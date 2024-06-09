Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 355 marks in JEE Advanced 2024 from IIT Delhi zone, he is...

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Topper: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2024). Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has topped the entrance test with 355/360 marks. IIT Bombay zone candidate Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel is the female topper with 332 marks.

Along with the results, other details such as the all-India toppers' list, zone-wise toppers' list, the marks they secured, the cut-off marks for different categories, and related information were shared.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide. The answer key was released on June 2. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students were eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 was 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Steps To Download