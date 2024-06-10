Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

This young actress, just six films old, is now the neighbour of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor in one of Mumbai's most elite areas

Bandra is the place to be if you are in the Hindi film industry. One of the poshest localities in all of Mumbai, Bandra is home to some of the biggest names in Bollywood, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, a young actor has bought a lavish bungalow in the locality, becoming a neighbour to these stars. And the fact that she has managed this after appearing in just six films has surprised many.

The actress who has bought Rs 14-crore home in Bandra

According to a report in Economic Times, Triptii Dimri of Animal and Qala-fame has become the newest entrant in Bandra. The actress has reportedly purchased a bungalow worth Rs 14 crore in Bandra. Citing property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Indian Express has reported that Triptii’s bungalow is located just off Carter Road, a popular area in Bandra, an upscale locality where bungalows of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rekha are situated. Triptii’s Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt are also residents of Bandra. The Express report states that Triptii’s new home includes a ground-plus-two-storey structure with a total area of 2,226 square feet.

Triptii Dimri’s early life and Bollywood career

Born in 1994 in Garhwal, Triptii grew up in Agra where she did her schooling before moving to Delhi for her college education. After her graduation, she studied at the prestigious t Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. In 2017, Triptii made her acting debut in Shreyas Talpade’s debut directorial Poster Boys. The film was a box office bomb. She was first noticed in Sajid Ali’s tragedy Laila Majnu. Following this, she was seen in two critically-acclaimed Netflix films – Qala and Bulbbul. But Triptii’s arrival in the mainstream was through a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The success of the film and her appearance has enabled her to sign a number of other films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dhadak 2, and Bad Newz. Triptii also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video lined up for release in 2024.

