Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

'It time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Metro Phase 4 to include 42 new stations, 65.20 km network; first stretch to open in...

'It time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Signs and symptoms of brain tumor

Indian states with highest divorce rate

5 superfoods that are high in iron 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

India's most unsuccessful actor has 180 flops, no hit in 25 years, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman, Sunny

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

This young actress, just six films old, is now the neighbour of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor in one of Mumbai's most elite areas

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour
Triptii Dimri (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bandra is the place to be if you are in the Hindi film industry. One of the poshest localities in all of Mumbai, Bandra is home to some of the biggest names in Bollywood, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Now, a young actor has bought a lavish bungalow in the locality, becoming a neighbour to these stars. And the fact that she has managed this after appearing in just six films has surprised many.

The actress who has bought Rs 14-crore home in Bandra

According to a report in Economic Times, Triptii Dimri of Animal and Qala-fame has become the newest entrant in Bandra. The actress has reportedly purchased a bungalow worth Rs 14 crore in Bandra. Citing property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Indian Express has reported that Triptii’s bungalow is located just off Carter Road, a popular area in Bandra, an upscale locality where bungalows of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rekha are situated. Triptii’s Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt are also residents of Bandra. The Express report states that Triptii’s new home includes a ground-plus-two-storey structure with a total area of 2,226 square feet.

Triptii Dimri’s early life and Bollywood career

Born in 1994 in Garhwal, Triptii grew up in Agra where she did her schooling before moving to Delhi for her college education. After her graduation, she studied at the prestigious t Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. In 2017, Triptii made her acting debut in Shreyas Talpade’s debut directorial Poster Boys. The film was a box office bomb. She was first noticed in Sajid Ali’s tragedy Laila Majnu. Following this, she was seen in two critically-acclaimed Netflix films – Qala and Bulbbul. But Triptii’s arrival in the mainstream was through a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The success of the film and her appearance has enabled her to sign a number of other films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dhadak 2, and Bad Newz. Triptii also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video lined up for release in 2024.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Here's how much Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar earns

Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement