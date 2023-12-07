Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Triptii Dimri has become the latest 'national crush' after her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal have gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has set the box office on fire as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has crossed more than Rs 500 crore mark at the box office worldwide within just six days of its release. Ranbir's nude and intimate scene with Triptii Dimri, who plays Zoya in the crime drama, has become one of the most discussed topics about the film since its release.

In a recent interview, the Laila Majnu actress opened up on filming that particular scene and said that the rape scenes that she did in Bulbbul were more challenging to her as a person. She also added that only four persons were available on the set when her intimate scene with Ranbir's character Ranvijay was being shot in Animal.

When she was asked about how she prepared herself for the much talked about scene, Triptii told ETimes, "I think the rape scenes that I did in Bulbbul were more challenging to me as a person because you are just giving up, and giving up is more difficult than finding courage to do something. If I can overcome that, then I think this was nothing in comparison to that (her scenes in Bulbbul)."

"The scene is getting a lot of criticism as well and it did disturb me initially because I am someone who has hardly faced criticism with my first few films, this time it was a mixture of both. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable and as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being", she added.

Triptii also shared how she was made comfortable while shooting the intimate sequence as she stated, "On set, there are literally four people that day - me, Ranbir, Sandeep sir and the DOP (director of photography). Every five minutes they were asking me 'Are you okay? Is that something you want? Are you comfortable?'. When people around you are givin you that much support, you don't feel odd at all. Of course, the people who don't know how a set works and how these scenes are shot, for them imagination can take you anywhere. For them, it must be shockig and everybody is entitled to their opinion but as for me, I was very comfortable and I would always do what my character demands of me."

After Animal, Triptii will be seen next sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in February. She also has the romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao lined up for release next year.