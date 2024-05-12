Dev Patel's Monkey Man might never release or stream in India, CBFC refuses to...

As per the latest media report, Dev Patel's hit directorial, Monkey Man, would never be released or streamed in India.

To the viewers who are waiting for Dev Patel's maiden directorial, Monkey Man to be released in India, they will be disappointed with this news. It's been over a month since Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood action-thriller, Monkey Man, was released in the US and made available on video-on-demand platforms internationally. However, the film is yet to be released in India.

As per a media report, after the film was not released in India on its slated date (April 19), an application was filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking that the decision of the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) Examining Committee and Revising Committee be made public. As Mid Day reported, on May 9, the request was dismissed, and CBFC stated in its reply, “There is no larger public interest that warrants the disclosure of such information, and hence the requested information cannot be provided.”

The CBFC’s response to the RTI application has went viral on social media since Thursday. Soon after the news reached the film industry, there were talks in the trade circles about how Patel’s action thriller will never see the light of day here. The portal quoted a trade insider saying, “Since its theatrical release is in dispute, a CBFC clearance will be required to even stream it on OTT platforms in India. So, in all likelihood, Indian viewers might not even be able to catch it online. One way ahead could be to take the matter to court, but since India is not its main market, it’s highly unlikely that Universal Pictures and Warner Bros will take that step.” So, according to this source, Monkey Man is unlikely to have a theatrical and even an OTT release. Made with a reported budget of $10 million, Monkey Man became a box office success, earning $34 million worldwide.

