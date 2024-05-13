Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ladakh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

India, Iran sign long term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port operation

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Bengaluru court grants bail to JD(S) MLA HD Revanna in kidnapping case

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles: 'He was troubled by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ladakh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Meet man who worked as coolie, studied from railway's WiFi, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, secured AIR...

Ratan Tata's company loses Rs 29016 crore in one day after shares tank over 8%, market cap reduced to...

Tasty and healthy Indian dishes to manage high blood pressure

9 zinc-rich foods to support your hair growth

Captains with most wins in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Manoj Bajpayee shares how Sushant Singh Rajput was affected by blind articles: 'He was troubled by...'

Srikanth box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao-starrer continues to grow, beats 12th Fail in opening weekend

First Indian actress to wear bikini on screen, was grandmother of 90s' stars; not Zeenat, Sharmila, Parveen Babi, Rekha

HomeIndia

India

India, Iran sign long term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port operation

By leveraging Chabahar Port, India aims to bypass Pakistan and establish direct access to Afghanistan and beyond, into Central Asia.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and Iran on Monday signed a 10-year contract for the operation of a terminal at the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran, a move that will boost regional connectivity as well as trade ties. This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port that will also have a multiplier effect on trade among India, Iran and Afghanistan as efforts continue to directly tap the potential in Central Asia, bypassing neighbouring Pakistan.

According to an official statement, the contract was signed by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) and Iran's Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO), in the presence of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. "The long-term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port Operation was signed between Indian Ports Global Limited (IPGL) of India and the Port & Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran, enabling operation of Shahid-Beheshti in Chabahar Port Development Project for a period of 10 years," the statement said.

This is the first time India will take over the management of an overseas port. "This agreement aims to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate trade, particularly between India, Iran and Afghanistan," the statement said. The India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), a subsidiary of IPGL, facilitated the first consignment of exports from Afghanistan to India in 2019. The statement said the operations continued through short-term contracts while negotiations on the long-term agreement picked pace with the visit of Sonowal to Chabahar in August 2022.

READ | Mumbai Rains: Several injured in huge hoarding collapse after dusty storm, heavy rain lash city - watch

"This 10 years long term lease agreement further strengthens the bilateral ties between the two countries while bolstering confidence and boosting trust of trading communities from the region," the statement said.
As part of the agreement, the statement said India will procure MHCs, RMQCs, RTGCs, Reach Stackers, Forklifts, Pneumatic Unloaders etc at Chabahar Port. "The agreement paves the way for enhanced trade and investment opportunities which will potentially boost India's economic development," it added.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, "With the signature of this contract, we have laid the foundations of India's long-term involvement at Chabahar." Sonowal added that the signing of this contract will have a multiplier effect on the viability and visibility of Chabahar port.

According to him, Chabahar is not only the closest Iranian port to India but it is also an excellent port from nautical point of view. Sonowal also held a meeting with Iranian Minister of Roads & Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash. Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.
India has been pushing for the Chabahar port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

India and Iran have projected the port as a key hub for the INSTC project. The INSTC is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

India has been developing a part of Chabahar Port and discussions on the development of the port dates back to 2003 during Iranian President Muhammad Khatami's visit to India. In 2013, India committed to investing USD 100 million towards the development of Chabahar Port. Earlier, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for development of Chabahar Port by India was signed in May 2015. Thereafter, the contract was executed on May 23, 2016, at Tehran (Iran) during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran.

Chabahar is an oceanic port. By leveraging Chabahar Port, India aims to bypass Pakistan and establish direct access to Afghanistan and beyond, into Central Asia. Kandla port in Gujarat is the closest to the Chabahar port at 550 Nautical Miles while the distance between Chabahar and Mumbai is 786 Nautical Miles.

Since 2019, it has handled container traffic of more than 80,000 TEUs and bulk and general cargo of more than 8 million tonnes. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had allocated Rs 100 crore for Chabahar Port for 2024-25, underlining India's focus on connectivity projects with Iran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ashutosh Rana breaks silence on his deepfake video supporting a political party: 'I would only be answerable to...'

'There would have been no Irrfan Khan...': Babil pens heartwarming note for mom Sutapa on Mother's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts fresh heatwave in Delhi-NCR, check latest forecast here

Meet actress, whose superstar boyfriend cheated on her after their wedding was planned, she quit films, is now...

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement