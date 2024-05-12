Twitter
Business

Meet wife of billionaire with Rs 29241 crore net worth, who runs Rs 10000 crore company, her husband is…

Mallika Srinivasan, also known as the "Tractor Queen" earned herself the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 12, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Women entrepreneurs in India are making significant strides in the business world and also achieving billionaire status. Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) steered her company to a remarkable milestone. Her exceptional leadership and strategic acumen have propelled the company to a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore.

Mallika Srinivasan, born in 1959, completed her higher education at Madras University. Later, she earned an MBA degree from the highly regarded University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the US. In 1986, she made a bold decision to join her family business, originally set up by the acclaimed late industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan, the man who played a vital role in making Chennai the ‘Detroit of India’.

Mallika, 64, began a major technology-led transformation at TAFE. She is one of the few women who succeeded in establishing and running a multi-billion rupee manufacturing empire. Her tireless dedication has propelled her company to the position of being the 'third largest tractor manufacturer' in the world, generating a turnover of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Moreover, Mallika, also known as the "Tractor Queen," earned herself the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Besides being an industrialist, Mallika Srinivasan serves on the Governing Board at IIT in Chennai and the Executive Board at ISB Hyderabad, prominent corporations like AGCO, Tata Steel, and Tata Global Beverages. Recently, Mallika has stepped down from the position of independent director of food delivery giant Swiggy's board, as per reports.

Currently, she is one of the richest Indian women entrepreneurs with a massive net worth of  $2.84 billion (approximately Rs 23727 crore). She is the wife of Venu Srinivasan, the chairman emeritus of TVS Motors.  Venu Srinivasan holds a massive net worth of approximately Rs 29241 crore.

