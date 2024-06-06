Twitter
AAP MLAs called for 'emergency meeting' at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, likely to...

The top brass of the AAP including Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and Sandeep Pathak, will take part in the meet.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 04:19 PM IST

After the Lok Sabha poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a meeting of all MLAs of Delhi today.The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence at 5 p.m. today in the national capital. According to the sources, the party will hold discussions regarding the Lok Sabha poll results.

The top brass of the AAP including Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and Sandeep Pathak, will take part in the meet. The AAP, allied with the INDIA bloc, secured three seats in Punjab in the Lok Sabha polls, slightly improving its 2019 LS show when it bagged merely one seat. However, it drew blanks in the national capital.

The vote share of the party stood at 1.11%. Earlier on Wednesday, the meeting of the INDIA bloc was held at Congress Chief Malliakrjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader KC Venugopal; Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran were present at the mega meet.AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.

After the meeting concluded, Congress President Kharge thanked the people for supporting them and said that the bloc would continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by PM Modi.Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said, "The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate and corruption. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi."

Indian Union Muslim League general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, while defying possibilities of government formation by the opposition bloc, said that it would wait for the "right time".According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
