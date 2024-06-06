Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Nikitin Dheer talks about his 'bad experience' working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jodhaa Akbar.

Nikitin Dheer has essayed the role of a villain in several hit films like Ready, Chennai Express and Jodhaa Akbar. Recently, in an interview, the actor opened up on working in Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's historical drama, Jodhaa Akbar and called it a bad experience.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Nikitin Dheer, who portrayed the villain Sharifuddin Hussain in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus confessed that he had a bad experience during shooting and said, “As an artist, I didn’t have fun working on the film. It was a very bad experience for me, to the point that I told my father that I’d entered the wrong line, and that I’d rethink my life.”

He further recalled the incident and added, "I worked on my physique for the film, I trained for months in Urdu. I shot for more than 100 days. For example, I specially flew back from Istanbul to dub for the film. I must’ve made 90 phone calls to figure out what the plan is, but nobody from the production answered my calls. The third day, I was supposed to return to Istanbul, and that’s when I’m told that they’ve got somebody else to dub my part. It made me very angry. And there are so many incidents like this.”

Nikitin Dheer made his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar. The film was based on the love story between Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaabai. Nikitin also played the antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabanng 3, Ready, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. He was also won appraise for playing Kargil war hero Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Shershaah. Nikitin is currently winning hearts for his portrayal of Ravan in television show Shrimad Ramayan.

