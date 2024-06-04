T20 World Cup 2024: Police snipers to patrol India vs Pakistan clash in New York after...

These two Asian teams have one of the most intense rivalries in cricket history, and every encounter between them is a spectacle to behold.

India is poised to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday against Ireland in a Group A showdown at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. This match is just one of the seven remaining games that will be hosted at the newly constructed venue, which recently hosted its inaugural international match between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

However, the most highly anticipated game that has been keeping New York officials on their toes is the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

The India vs Pakistan match is more than just a game - it is a clash of titans, a battle that transcends the boundaries of sport. These two Asian teams have one of the most intense rivalries in cricket history, and every encounter between them is a spectacle to behold. The temporary 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be filled to capacity, with millions more tuning in from around the world to witness the outcome of this epic showdown.

"India vs. Pakistan is like the Super Bowl on steroids. We had no idea how huge it was," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Blakeman's remark highlights the exceptional safety measures implemented, with security personnel at all levels in the region collaborating closely with the county. This heightened security effort was particularly evident following a threat issued by a pro-ISIS group in relation to the World Cup match.

Recently, a pro-ISIS group shared a photo on social media depicting a hooded individual brandishing a firearm, with the date of June 9 prominently displayed - coinciding with the India vs Pakistan match.

"You wait for the matches ... and we wait for you,” the post was captioned.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the New York Police have deployed snipers to patrol the India vs Pakistan match in New York. Round-the-clock security by police officers has been assigned the task of ensuring no damage to the pitch by demonstrators. Additionally, there has been increased security at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, with SWAT teams and plain-clothed police officers on duty. Meanwhile, the road adjacent to the venue and the lands close by in Eisenhower Park will all be closed for the event.

Also read| Norway Chess: India's sensation R Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Ding Liren