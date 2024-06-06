Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

Sonu Nigam Ayodhya tweet row: Twitter user reacts after being accused of impersonating singer, says 'lack of due...'

Do you know Hema Malini is not the Dream Girl star's real name? Her official name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

8 home remedies for acidity 

Jet vs Plane: What is the difference?

Batters with most 50s in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Did Inflation Hurt BJP Led NDA? | INDIA | CONGRESS

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

Nikitin Dheer calls working in Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar bad experience: ‘As an artist, I didn’t...'

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9 after his allies chose him as their leader at a key meeting in Delhi yesterday

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath for his third term on June 9, according to sources. Earlier, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on June 8. PM Modi resigned on Wednesday and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The President urged him to continue in his post till the new government assumed office. 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday. Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.  

PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 9 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

6 amazing must-have kitchen gadgets

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Result: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi leads by over 3.15 lakh votes, BJP's Madhavi Latha trails

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement