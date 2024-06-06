PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9 after his allies chose him as their leader at a key meeting in Delhi yesterday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath for his third term on June 9, according to sources. Earlier, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on June 8. PM Modi resigned on Wednesday and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The President urged him to continue in his post till the new government assumed office.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday. Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 9 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)