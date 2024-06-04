Twitter
BJP heading for clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, leads in all 29 seats; Digvijaya and Nakul Nath trailing

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

The BJP was leading in all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday. Prominent BJP candidates who were leading included Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), VD Sharma (Khajuraho), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh).

Lalwani was leading in Indore by 2,88,639 votes over his nearest rival, while the NOTA (None Of the Above) option got 46,322 votes. The Congress went out of the poll race in Indore after its official candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination at the last moment.

In Vidisha, BJP candidate and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by 1,71,661 votes over his nearest rival. Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 21,044 votes, as per the latest official figures.

In Chhindwara, Congress sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing. BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 14,046 votes. In Guna, Union minister Scindia was leading by 1,59,229 votes over his nearest rival.

In Mandla, Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was leading by 31,706 votes. In Khajuraho, state BJP president VD Sharma was ahead over his nearest rival by a margin of 2,03,484 votes. In Ratlam, former Union minister and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria was trailing by 87,938 votes.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

