Sonu Nigam Ayodhya tweet row: Twitter user reacts after being accused of impersonating singer, says 'lack of due...'

The Twitter user reacted after Sonu Nigam accused him of impersonating him on social media.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 01:46 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sonu Nigam Ayodhya tweet row: Twitter user reacts after being accused of impersonating singer, says 'lack of due...'
Sonu Nigam
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has been making headlines due to a viral Ayodhya tweet. A Twitter user with the same name as Sonu Nigam slammed the people of Ayodhya, calling them 'shameless' after the BJP's defeat in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) constituency, where the Ram Mandir was constructed.

After this, Sonu Nigam, while speaking to Hindustan Times, said that he is not on Twitter and people mistaking the Twitter user for him is 'alarming' and mentioned that he will find some way to take action against him. Now, the Twitter user, who happened to have the same name, Sonu Nigam, took to X and wrote, "it has come to my attention that Mr. Nigam has expressed concerns and is planning to take legal action against me accusing me of impersonating him. This is to clarify that my name is Sonu Nigam, as given by my parents as well as in the official records. I have no intention whatsoever of impersonating the renowned singer. I have my own identity, and any resemblance to his name is unintentional and purely coincidental."

He added, "Moreover, a mere prima facie visit to my profile on X (formerly Twitter) would reveal that I do not claim nor misrepresent or impersonate Sonu Nigam - the singer. The profile clearly reads as 'Sonu Nigam | @SonuNigamSingh यतो धर्मस्ततो जयः। Criminal Lawyer - Bihar, Bharat.' The same should suffice to clearly infer that the said handle does not belong to Sonu Nigam- the singer who by no stretch of imagination is remotely a 'Criminal Lawyer' hailing from 'Bihar'."

He further mentioned, "Lack of due diligence by certain media outlets should not be treated as impersonation more so when I have clearly mentioned the above details on my profile which is accessible to the world at large, and hence the same cannot imperil me or inject me from using my name."

Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam stated, "This is exactly the kind of nastiness that forced me to quit Twitter seven years ago. I don’t believe in making any sensational political remarks and I only focus on my work. But yeh incident alarming hai, not just for me, but also my family’s safety. This user has been doing this for a while. I’m often inundated with screenshots of his tweets from my well-wishers. My team reached out to him and insisted he fixed his handle name and stopped pretending to be me, as millions of people are being mislead by the use of my surname. I’m sure we will find a way to fix this.”

