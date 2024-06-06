Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment issues warning against 'fraudulent' employment offers: 'We want to...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…

AAP MLAs called for 'emergency meeting' at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, likely to...

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

PM Modi 3.0: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely on June 9

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

5 ancient dishes of India

How many days should women work out?

10 Bollywood stars who run successful businesses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

This film was made in Rs 6 crore, had no songs, was shot in a house, became superhit, revived horror genre, earned..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

J-K: Gulmarg's 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song-fame Shiv temple gutted in fire

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment issues warning against 'fraudulent' employment offers: 'We want to...'

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan, warned everyone about fake job offers.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment issues warning against 'fraudulent' employment offers: 'We want to...'
Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan, issued a statement warning people about fake job offers being made in the company's name. In a statement released, the production company said that many fake job offers are being spread on social media platforms.

The statement read, "It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment. We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate any recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform." 

“Genuine opportunities from Red Chillies Entertainment are communicated through our official channels only,” the statement concluded

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.'

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video. If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, hired by highest paid Indian CEO, she left Rs 6592194 crore firm to work as…

Sania Mirza appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show, talks about finding 'love interest' after divorce with Shoaib Malik

India's richest star kid is worth Rs 3100 crore, richer than even Salman, Akshay; it's not Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Prabhas

Anurag Kashyap says he 'couldn’t sleep due to steroids', talks about battling depression: 'Sometimes I drink whiskey...'

Gaza: 30 killed in Israeli airstrike targeting Nuseirat school

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement