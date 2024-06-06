Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment issues warning against 'fraudulent' employment offers: 'We want to...'

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan, warned everyone about fake job offers.

On Wednesday, Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan, issued a statement warning people about fake job offers being made in the company's name. In a statement released, the production company said that many fake job offers are being spread on social media platforms.

The statement read, "It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment. We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate any recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform."

“Genuine opportunities from Red Chillies Entertainment are communicated through our official channels only,” the statement concluded

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.'

Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana. The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him. It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video. If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

(with inputs from ANI)