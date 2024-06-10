PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 portfolios allocated; Check full list of ministers here

Amit Shah will retain the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Rajnath Singh to retain the Defence Ministry in Modi 3.0. Nirmala Sitharaman has retained the Ministry of Finance and S Jaishankar will continue as Minister of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath with 71 ministers yesterday to form the new coalition government. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the incoming ministers. Prime Minister, 30 are Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers Of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

Nitin Gadkari has also retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra have been appointed as Ministers of State in the ministry.

Kiren Rijiju has been appointed to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

Dharmendra Pradhan has retained the Ministry of Education and Bhupendra Yadav has also been retained as Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India

CR Paatil, the BJP MP from Gujarat, has been appointed as the Minister of Jal Shakti in PM Modi's Cabinet.

Ram Mohan Naidu from BJP's ally Telugu Desam Party, has been appointed the Civil Aviation Minister.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed the new Agriculture Minister.

Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha has been assigned the Ministry of Micro, Ashwini Vaishnaw has retained Railways Ministry and will additionally serve as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Anurag Thakur, the BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was the I&B minister in the Modi cabinet in the previous term.

Former Chief Minister of Haryana and first-time MP, Manohar Lal Khattar, has been assigned the Power Ministry along with Housing and Urban Affairs.