After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

After BJP suffered a shocking defeat in Faizabad constituency (where Ram Mandir is situated), Mukesh Khanna slammed the political party for ignoring the problems faced by local people in Ayodhya.

In the recently concluded 2024 general elections, BJP's Lallu Singh lost its seat to Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. This came as a shock to many since Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony took place in January this year, is a part of the Faizabad constituency.

Reacting to BJP's loss in Ayodhya, Sunil Lahri, who had portrayed Laxman in the classic TV series Ramayan, slammed the voters saying that they have betrayed the BJP's efforts to finally build the Ram Temple. On the other hand, Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in the classic TV series Mahabharat, took a dig at BJP for ignoring the common people in Ayodhya.

Talking to his Instagram, Mukesh Khanna shared a photo of the Ram Temple and wrote in Hindi, "The defeat in the Ayodhya elections should teach us that alongside a grand temple, efforts should also be made to enhance the lives of the surrounding residents. Amid budgets in crores, it is essential to allocate some funds to address the issues faced by the local people. Whether it's the Ram Mandir, the four pilgrimage sites, or the Khatu Shyam temple near Jaipur, these places of reverence should not be turned into tourist spots. Consideration should also be given to the residents living there."

What had Sunil Lahri said?

After the 2024 Lok Sabha results were declared, Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya people who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya have always betrayed their king. Shame on them."

