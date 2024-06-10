Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Meet India's youngest MP ever, who graduated from London, won by over 1 lakh votes from...

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

CBSE issues warning against fake syllabus, sample question papers after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Celebrating 3rd term of PM Modi with heartfelt wishes from Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rachana Shah, Rhythm Wagholikar

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Mumbai Coastal Road phase 2 inaugurated today: Check reduced travel time, entry rules and more

8 restaurants where you can bump into your favourite celeb having breakfast

Reasons behind pain in feet

9 actors who became superstars despite being rejected

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

After BJP suffered a shocking defeat in Faizabad constituency (where Ram Mandir is situated), Mukesh Khanna slammed the political party for ignoring the problems faced by local people in Ayodhya.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...
Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma in Mahabharat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the recently concluded 2024 general elections, BJP's Lallu Singh lost its seat to Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. This came as a shock to many since Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony took place in January this year, is a part of the Faizabad constituency.

Reacting to BJP's loss in Ayodhya, Sunil Lahri, who had portrayed Laxman in the classic TV series Ramayan, slammed the voters saying that they have betrayed the BJP's efforts to finally build the Ram Temple. On the other hand, Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in the classic TV series Mahabharat, took a dig at BJP for ignoring the common people in Ayodhya.

Talking to his Instagram, Mukesh Khanna shared a photo of the Ram Temple and wrote in Hindi, "The defeat in the Ayodhya elections should teach us that alongside a grand temple, efforts should also be made to enhance the lives of the surrounding residents. Amid budgets in crores, it is essential to allocate some funds to address the issues faced by the local people. Whether it's the Ram Mandir, the four pilgrimage sites, or the Khatu Shyam temple near Jaipur, these places of reverence should not be turned into tourist spots. Consideration should also be given to the residents living there."

What had Sunil Lahri said?

After the 2024 Lok Sabha results were declared, Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya people who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya have always betrayed their king. Shame on them."

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Mukesh Ambani led firm launches new app to take on PhonePe, Paytm

US President Biden apologises to Zelenskyy over delay in passing aid package to Ukraine

Manoj Tyagi honoured with 'Bharat Gaurav Award' in France

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement