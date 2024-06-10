Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights with Prabhas to save Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan looks unrecognisable

Featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, Kalki 2898 AD releases in cinemas on June 27.

The trailer of the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, was finally unveiled by the makers on Monday, June 10. The upcoming sci-fi action saga is directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama, is seen going to any lengths to save Deepika Padukone and her to-be born child, who is believed to be the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a bounty hunter hired to Saswata Chatterjee's villainous character to capture Deepika.

The epic battle between Amitabh and Prabhas is the main focus of the trailer, which merges Indian mythology with the dystopian world set in 2898 AD. The VFX-heavy trailer also features Disha Patani and Prabhas' futuristic vehicle named Bujji, which is being promoted as the fifth hero in the film.

In the final few seconds, Kamal Haasan is seen in his unrecognisable avatar as he whispers into someone's ears, "Daro mat, ek naya yug aa raha hai (Don't be afraid, a new era is coming)." His unbelievable transformation has amazed netizens as one of them wrote, "Omg, Kamal Hassan transformation literally killed it", while another added, "OH MY KAMAL HAASANNNNNN."

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial, produced by C.Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under their banner Vyjayanthi Movies, releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

