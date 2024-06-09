Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan smiles with Mukesh Ambani, sips ORS at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony; fans call them 'two kings'

A series of photos from PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony with Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani, and Akshay Kumar went viral.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 12:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mukesh Ambani with Shah Rukh Khan
On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony was attended by prominent celebrities, including film stars, businessmen, and industrialists. The attendees included Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani. The latest series of photos from the event was shared online. The pictures captured Shah Rukh smiling with Mukesh, and enjoying an ORS drink. In another photo, Akshay is captured keenly observing something.   

Paparazzo Manav Manglani shared the photos on his Instagram with the caption, "#MukeshAmbani #Shahrukhkhan #AkshayKumar #AnantAmbani #EknathShinde for #PM #NarendraModi swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi today." 

As soon as the photos was shared it went viral in no time. A few netizens commented on the SRK-Mukesh moment, and even called them 'two kings of India'. While other netizens were amused over ORS drink. "Ye log bhi ORS liquid pite hain generic wala. Yeh Rs 15 mein milta hai," wrote an internet user. However, many netizens found Akshay Kumar's expression 'very funny'. A netizen wrote, "Akshay looking for some biopic idea." Another netizen wrote, "Akki have other plans in mind." An internet user wrote, "It seems Akshay Kumar is on some mission #gabbar2." 

SRK and Akshay's heartwarming hug at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony 

Hours before these photos, Shah Rukh and Akshay were seen greeting each other and sharing a heartwarming hug before the ceremony. This photo went viral on the internet instantly. 

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to assume office for a third consecutive term, marking a significant moment in India's political history. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening, reflecting the unity and shared vision of the new government.

To ensure the smooth flow of the event, around 1,100 traffic police personnel from the Delhi Police have been deployed. Additionally, an advisory has been issued to the public regarding the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates attending the Prime Minister's oath ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi has attracted several distinguished guests, including leaders and state heads from neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region.  

