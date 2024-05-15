Twitter
Neeraj Chopra wins gold in Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event after registering...

Neeraj Chopra registered a best throw of 82.27m on his fourth attempt to claim the top spot.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 15, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra has won gold in the Federation Cup 2024 javelin throw event in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The 26-year-old registered a best throw of 82.27m on his fourth attempt to claim the top spot. Popularly known as India's golden boy, Neeraj struggled initially in the event and was second after three rounds. However, he managed to take the lead in fourth round with an effort of 82.27m.

He did not take the final round as he was leading after DP Manu, who settled for silver, had finished his final round throw. In March 2021, he won gold with a throw of 87.80m when he last took part in a domestic competition at the same event.

