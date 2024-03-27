US Bridge Collapse I Was Really Scared Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

US Bridge Collapse: After the horrific Baltimore bridge collapsed, locals shared their scary experiences regarding the incident. A local said, “At around 1:30 am I heard the noise and it was vibrating in the house...I was really scared...My brother came & told me that the bridge had fallen.” "It would have been a tragedy (if the bridge had collapsed later in the day). My husband is a truck driver & he uses that bridge to commute...For me, it would have hit home...Had it happened at 1:40 in the afternoon we would have had a very different experience...," said another local. Daylight has revealed the major damage to a bridge in Baltimore which collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday (March 26) after a container ship smashed into it sending cars and people plunging into the river below. Baltimore's 1.6-mile (2.57 km) Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed and vehicles plunged into the river early on Tuesday after a ship collided into a support pylon.