Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, lives in Antilia, the country's most expensive home. But Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, who also resides in the opulent private home known as JK House, is Ambani's neighbour.

The wealthiest people in the nation own some of the most extravagant and pricey homes, which are located in the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, lives in Antilia, the country's most expensive home. But Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, who also resides in the opulent private home known as JK House, is his neighbour. With 30 stories of residential space, the JK House is India's second-tallest private building, valued at over Rs 6,000 crore.

Aside from that, JK House offers an abundance of amenities, including two pools, five levels of parking, a helipad, a spa, a gym, and a home theatre. Interestingly, Gautam Singhania's house is directly below a sizable Raymond Shop.

After his father, Vijaypat Singhania, retired in September 1990, Gautam Singhania assumed leadership of the Raymond Group as Chairman and Managing Director. The company reorganised its emphasis on fabrics and apparel brands under Gautam's direction. With a degree in commerce from Mumbai University, Gautam has worked in the industries of business, corporate management, and industry for more than thirty years. His vision for Raymond Group is to progress from being the most respected Indian brand to the best in the global markets. The Raymond Group generates revenue of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Even though he is among the richest people in the nation, Gautam Singhania has experienced hardships in his personal life. He was married to Nawaz Modi Singhania for 32 years before they divorced in 2023. The couple has two daughters, Niharika and Nisha.