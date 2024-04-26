Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, his father was richer than Mukesh Ambani, he is…

Meet India’s most generous woman, not Nita Ambani or Priti Adani, she is married to...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

'We attach no value to...': India dismisses US human rights report as 'deeply biased'

Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India’s most generous woman, not Nita Ambani or Priti Adani, she is married to...

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

Diabetes tips: 7 ways to manage blood sugar levels in summer

Hypertension:Warning signs of high blood pressure in legs and feet

Animals that break trust

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

Tamil star Prasanna reveals why he chose series Ranneeti for Hindi debut: 'Getting into Bollywood is not...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Most snacks that are sold nowadays are frequently processed, unhealthy, and heavy in unsaturated fats, artificial flavours, and colours. However, there is still hope because Ahana Gautam, a young lady, is working to establish Open Secret, a healthy snacking option, in India.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:06 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Most snacks that are sold nowadays are frequently processed, unhealthy, and heavy in unsaturated fats, artificial flavours, and colours. However, there is still hope because Ahana Gautam, a young lady, is working to establish Open Secret, a healthy snacking option, in India. Ahana, a chemical engineering graduate of IIT Bombay, quit her lucrative US job to launch her business in her native India. In 2019, she started Open Secret with her mother providing the initial funding. According to reports, her startup has made Rs 100 crore in revenue, which is evidence of her dedication to offering healthier snack options.

Despite being overweight in the past, Ahana realised the importance of eating healthily after visiting a whole foods store in the US. Today, she runs a company that sells nutritious snacks and aims to rid India of junk food options that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar.

Ahana's journey to entrepreneurship wasn't easy. She spent four years working with Procter and Gamble (P&G) and held various positions at General Mills before launching her own startup. Starting a healthy snack company isn't a new concept, but it's a difficult endeavour. Many people attempt to do so, but not all of them are successful. Ahana's success is a testament to her passion and dedication to providing healthier food options.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest woman whose son runs Rs 98327 crore company, her net worth is...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-2 voting: Check what's open and closed in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad tomorrow

Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, left job at father’s Rs 5970000 crore firm, inspired by Sudha Murty, he is…

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

IPL 2024: KKR star Rinku Singh finally gets another bat from Virat Kohli after breaking previous one - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement