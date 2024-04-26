Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Most snacks that are sold nowadays are frequently processed, unhealthy, and heavy in unsaturated fats, artificial flavours, and colours. However, there is still hope because Ahana Gautam, a young lady, is working to establish Open Secret, a healthy snacking option, in India. Ahana, a chemical engineering graduate of IIT Bombay, quit her lucrative US job to launch her business in her native India. In 2019, she started Open Secret with her mother providing the initial funding. According to reports, her startup has made Rs 100 crore in revenue, which is evidence of her dedication to offering healthier snack options.

Despite being overweight in the past, Ahana realised the importance of eating healthily after visiting a whole foods store in the US. Today, she runs a company that sells nutritious snacks and aims to rid India of junk food options that are high in artificial colours, flavours, and refined sugar.

Ahana's journey to entrepreneurship wasn't easy. She spent four years working with Procter and Gamble (P&G) and held various positions at General Mills before launching her own startup. Starting a healthy snack company isn't a new concept, but it's a difficult endeavour. Many people attempt to do so, but not all of them are successful. Ahana's success is a testament to her passion and dedication to providing healthier food options.