Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

From his early years, Pawan was no stranger to the harsh realities of poverty. Growing up in a small mud home with an asbestos roof, he faced numerous financial hardships

The UPSC exam is one of the most challenging exams in India; this exam requires years of preparation and hard work. Lakhs of candidates sit for this exam; however, only handpicked people crack it. Here's a tale of one of the UPSC aspirants.

Raised in abject poverty in his mud house, Pawan Kumar, an Uttar Pradesh native and a farmer's son, celebrates his success. He scored an impressive AIR 239 in the recently released results of the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE).

From his early years, Pawan was no stranger to the harsh realities of poverty. Growing up in a small mud home with an asbestos roof, he faced numerous financial hardships. Yet, he clung to a single dream—to join the IAS and make a difference in his society. His unwavering determination in the face of adversity is a true inspiration.

Mr. Kumar persevered until he passed the exam despite failing it twice. On his third try, he did very well. His family owns a thatched hut and four bighas of agricultural land. In order to provide for them, his father tilts. According to Goldie, the sister of Mr. Kumar, Pawan studied only at home because he thought that education was the only thing that could help them escape their poverty.

Pawan emphasises the significance of his parents and sisters in his life while attributing his outstanding performance to them. He said, "My family had a very big role to play in my journey, especially my parents and sisters."