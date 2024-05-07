Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 920920 crore. He is currently spearheading India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1887000 crore. India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses and he is backed by his family and close associates to manage the massive empire. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Jain, Manoj Modi and others help Mukesh Ambani run subsidiaries of Reliance Industries but there's a man who gets more salary than any of the people mentioned earlier. The man we are talking about is Hital Meswani, son of Mukesh Amabni’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Hital Meswani is the highest paid employee of Reliance Industries along with his brother Nikhil Meswani who earn Rs 24 crore each. He is the key person behind Jamnagar refinery.

Hital Meswani joined Reliance Industries in 1990 and has been on the board of Reliance since 1995. He is a Management & Technology graduate from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in the USA. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, UPenn, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School.

Hital Meswani has been the brain behind successful executions of several mega projects of Reliance, including the Hazira petrochemicals and Jamnagar refinery complexes. He also led a company-wide business transformation initiative, which has resulted in the development of the constitution of RIL – the Reliance Management System.

For those who are unaware, Hital Meswani’s father Rasiklal Meswani, was one of the Founder Directors of the company. As Mukesh Ambani began his journey in the business world of his father Dhirubhai Ambani, he was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani. Rasikbhai, a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani and one of the original directors of Reliance, was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.