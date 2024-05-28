Twitter
Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned a profit of Rs 321 crore but co-star never gave another hit.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Hrithik Roshan's biggest hit earned Rs 471 crore, co-star never had another hit; not Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Fighter, Krrish
Hrithik Roshan's still from War trailer (Image: Screengrab)
Hrithik Roshan, who is known as the greek god of Bollywood, has given several hits and blockbusters since his debut in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. His biggest hit earned a whopping profit of Rs 321 crore which is more than the budgets of some of the Bollywood films. 

The film we are talking about broke several box office records but his co-star failed to give any other hit after the film. It is now set to have a sequel, expanding the spy universe. It is none other than Siddharth Anand's directorial War. 

War is the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe and starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vani Kapoor in key roles. The film follows the story of how Khalid Rahmani, an Indian RAW agent and soldier, who is assigned to eliminate his former mentor Kabir Dhaliwal, who has gone rogue. Tiger Shroff was seen in a negative role in the film for the first time and his performance was appreciated by the audience. 

However, despite the success of the film and appreciation for his role, Tiger Shroff's next few films like Baaghi 3, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath flopped miserably at the box office. The actor failed to deliver a single hit after War and is now looking for a comeback with Singham Again. 

War marked Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand' second film together after Bang Bang, which was also a hit. Made in Rs 150 crore, the film collected Rs 471 crore at the box office worldwide, thus earning the title of blockbuster after breaking several box office records. The makers earned a profit of Rs 321 crore for the film and now, a sequel to the film is in the making. 

Hrithik Roshan's other hits and blockbuster includes Bang Bang which made a profit of Rs 180 crore, Super 30 which made a profit of Rs 150 crore, Krrish 3 which made a profit of Rs 280 crore among others. However, none of them is even close to what War earned at the box office. 

While Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Jr NTR will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, under the banner of YRF, the film is reportedly being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor among others in key roles. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is set to release in theatres on August 15.  

