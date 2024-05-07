Twitter
Anupam Kher reacts after Ratna Pathak Shah calls acting institutes in India 'shops’: 'Kabhi kabhi aadmi...'

Anupam Kher, who also has his own acting school, addressed Ratna Shah's comment after she said ‘acting institutes in India are shops’.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ratna Pathak Shah-Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher has responded to Ratna Pathak Shah's statement in which she said acting institutes in India are 'shops.' While acknowledging her right to express her opinion, he questioned whether she would apply the same characterization to institutions like the National School of Drama (NSD).

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Anupam, who also has his acting school, addressed Ratna's comment, said, "I don’t have to react. It's her point of view. Main Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) ka bhi ek interview dekh raha tha. Woh bhi bol rahe the ki..." [I was watching an interview of Naseeruddin Shah, he was also saying that…]”. He questioned, "I think both of them are from National School of Drama, will they call National School of Drama a shop?"

"So kabhi kabhi aadmi bitterness se kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aadmi philosophy mein bhi kuch baatein bolta hai. Kabhi kabhi aap isliye bhi baat bolte hain, taaki woh savaal ban sake koi [Sometimes people say something out of bitterness. Sometimes they say it philosophically. Sometimes you also say something so that it can become a question],” Anupam said, adding, “But it is not important for me to sort of justify. What they think, they think. It's a shop. It's perfectly alright," he added.

Despite differing opinions, Anupam said there are no hard feelings between them. “I look at the goodness in people. Even the worst person will have a good side. I remember when I took my first car out for a drive, Naseer saw me and showed so much warmth," he said.

Anupam added, “He said, ‘Wow, Anupam you finally bought a car’. I can’t forget the warmth he showed towards me. For me, the gesture is important. He may say anything against me. But that is his genuine reaction which I will always think of and remember."

In a 2022 interview, Ratna, who's been acting for more than fifty years, talked about how much she loves acting. She also shared her disappointment that there aren't many trainers for actors in the country.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ratna said, “You know actors getting ready, going from place to place, going into the wings, waiting for their entry, technical crew moving around - I loved all that. So I used to be very happy backstage. But when I actually started acting myself, I realised I don’t know how to do it at all. I mean I was okayish, but I was certainly no good. I didn’t know how to act, quite honestly. I was doing what I had seen my mum do, and what I had seen other people do."

“But that wasn’t good enough. So that's one of the reasons I went to the NSD, because I wanted to train and learn how to become a better actor. Unfortunately, there were no acting teachers in the National School of Drama (NSD)." 

