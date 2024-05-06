Weather update: Delhi-NCR may experience high temperature, other states likely to witness rainfall, check IMD forecast

The national capital saw its highest temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Compared to the previous year, the temperature has increased by two degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that heatwave conditions will likely prevail in East and South Peninsular India and then lessen in impact. Nonetheless, until May 7th, the Northeast may see significant rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to the weather department, Interior Karnataka may experience heatwave conditions from May 5 to May 7, West Rajasthan from May 7 to May 9, and certain eastern regions of Rajasthan and the western region of Madhya Pradesh on May 8 and May 9. From May 6 to May 9, Saurashtra may also experience similar conditions.

Additionally, according to IMD, several other states will experience hot and muggy weather in the days to come. Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Jharkhand, and Kerala & Mahe will experience hot and muggy weather from May 5 to May 7. May 7–9 could be a hot day in Rayalaseema as well.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are among the states where the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

From May 6 to May 9, Gangetic West Bengal may also experience light to moderate rainfall, which will be followed by scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Odisha.

In addition, the weather service forecasts that over the next three days, the maximum temperature in a number of regions of Northwest and Central India will rise by two degrees Celsius, after which there will be no more notable changes. The maximum temperature would not be reached in the next 24 hours, and there would be a subsequent 4-6% drop in temperature. According to the weather service, there won't be any significant changes in the remaining portions of the nation.