Meet actress who became mother at 17, quit acting, career was ruined after marrying a superstar, then became...

You will be surprised to know that despite the issues between them and their being separated for many years, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia never officially divorced.

Many Bollywood actresses avoid getting married or having kids at the peak of their careers as they think it might hamper their chances of becoming superstars. Today, we will tell you about one actress who not only got married after her super hit debut film but also quit acting to begin a family at a young age. We are talking about none other than Dimple Kapadia who was discovered at the age of just 14 by Raj Kapoor who cast him in the film 'Bobby' (1973). Dimple Kapadia became a superstar right after her first film was released. However, she chose a different path for her life.

Soon after 'Bobby' was released, Dimple Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna and quit acting. Dimple Kapadia was 15 when she married Rajesh Khanna. He was 30 at the time.

At her husband's direction, Dimple Kapadia quit acting following the marriage and gave birth to two daughters, Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's wife, born 1974, and Rinke Khanna (born 1977).

However, Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna's love story was short-lived as in April 1982 Dimple Kapadia separated from Rajesh Khanna. In a 1985 interview, Dimple Kapadia was quoted as saying, "The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married." She had accused Rajesh Khanna of inequality and infidelity, and called their marriage "a farce".

Two years after their separation, Dimple Kapadia returned to acting in 1984, with the film 'Saagar' and from then on, went on to establish herself has of the leading female actors in Hindi cinema. There was a time when Rajesh Khanna's career saw a major downfall and at this time, Dimple Kapadia was a bigger star than him.

Dimple Kapadia was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' (2024), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She will next have a starring role opposite Pankaj Kapur, in Saurabh Shukla's 'Jab Khuli Kitaab'.