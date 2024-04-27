Twitter
Cricket

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

LSG vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 44 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

In the upcoming 44th match of IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants will face Rajasthan Royals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST. Lucknow Super Giants currently hold the fourth position on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are at the top spot.

Lucknow Super Giants have won five out of their eight matches this season, while Rajasthan Royals have won seven out of their eight matches.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 44 IPL 2024

Date & Time: April 27, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler(c), Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis(vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Yashasvi Jaiswal(vc), KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis(c), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Yadav

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
