LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Cricket
LSG vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 44 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.
In the upcoming 44th match of IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants will face Rajasthan Royals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST. Lucknow Super Giants currently hold the fourth position on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are at the top spot.
Lucknow Super Giants have won five out of their eight matches this season, while Rajasthan Royals have won seven out of their eight matches.
Match Details
Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 44 IPL 2024
Date & Time: April 27, 07:30 PM
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler(c), Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock
Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul
All-rounders – Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis(vc), Krunal Pandya
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan
LSG vs RR My Dream11 Team
Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Yashasvi Jaiswal(vc), KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis(c), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Yadav