Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months, earlier he worked as

Vinod Channa is among India's top celebrity fitness trainers and had made headlines when he served as the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani. Vinod Channa rose to fame when he successfully assisted Anant Ambani in shedding 108 kg in just 18 months through a rigorous diet and workout regimen tailored for Anant.

Vinod Channa was once considered "skinny" and he faced bullying for his physique. In an interview, Channa said that he had experienced undernourishment during his upbringing and used to skip meals. Before venturing into fitness training, he worked various odd jobs, including housekeeping and security guard.

Eventually, Channa realised the importance of focusing on his physical well-being, leading him to join a gym.

In an interview, Vinod Channa said that Anant was committed to his weight loss journey and it was not an easy process due to his habits of overeating and fondness for junk food. Vinod Channa said he curated a special diet plan for Anant Ambani including high-protein, high-fibre, and low-carb foods.

Reports suggest that Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for a package of 12 training sessions.

Apart from Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa is also the personal trainer for Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla, and several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, and Arjun Rampal.