Meet actor, school dropout, who worked as mechanic, salesman, later became star; now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

This actor, who has given 7 Rs 100-crore movies, once worked as a mechanic and salesman.

From Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar, many Indian actors who have now become stars, are ruling the industry with their hit films, and used to do odd jobs before entering the entertainment industry to make ends meet. However, now they charge whopping salaries, Another addition to this list is an actor who left his studies before completing his 10th.

The actor we are talking about once worked as a mechanic and later quit the job to work at a garment shop as a salesman. The actor, however, has now become a star and charges a whopping fee per film. He is none other than Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar is a popular Tamil actor, who has impressed the audience with his performances in several hits. He dropped out of his school during his tenth class and through a family friend who worked with the Enfield company, Ajith was able to get a job as an apprentice and spent six months training to be a mechanic.

However, soon Ajith left that job as his father wanted him to do a white-collar job. He then joined another family friend's garment exporting company as an apprentice. He eventually progressed to become a business developer and regularly traveled throughout the country on sales assignments, improving his English-speaking skills.

The actor also started his own textiles business distributing fabric alongside three other partners. However, that business venture failed to perform well and Ajith had to find another job. During this period, Ajith also began working on modeling assignments alongside his work. P. C. Sreeram scouted him during the making of a commercial for Hercules Cycle and Motor Company and this is how he began his acting career with a one-minute role in En Veedu En Kanavar. The actor revealed in an interview that he got Rs 2500 as his first salary for the movie.

Well, later the actor starred in several films as a supporting actor, but his commercially successful film as a lead actor was the romantic thriller Aasai and after this, there was no looking back. Ajith has given a number of films that grossed over Rs 100 crore, like, Aarambam, Veeram, Vedalam, and more.

He is now one of the most popular actors in Tamil cinema and if the reports are to be believed, the actor charges Rs 104 crore per film. Making him one of the highest-paid Tamil actors. Other highest-paid Tamil actors include Rajinikanth (Rs 150-210 crore), Kamal Haasan (Rs 100-Rs 150 crore), and Vijay (Rs 130-200 crore).

