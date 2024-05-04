Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Court documents show Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar are each facing one count first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in Nijjar's death.

Canadian police on Friday arrested three Indian nationals believed by investigators to be members of an alleged hit squad tasked by the government of India with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year, according to media reports.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the ''potential'' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as ''absurd'' and ''motivated.''

Three people have been arrested and charged in the killing of Sikh activist Nijjar, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

Court documents show Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar are each facing one count first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in Nijjar's death.

Nijjar, 45, was gunned down outside his gurdwara in Surrey, BC, on June 18, 2023. He was a Canadian citizen.

A report in Global News identified the suspects as Indians nationals.

''The RCMP took the Indian nationals into custody on Friday morning,” almost a year after Nijjar was gunned down, the report said.

Citing sources, it said that the suspects had entered Canada on “student visas but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar.” According to court records, Brar has been charged with a murder that occurred in Surrey on June 18, 2023. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder on May 1, 2023 in Edmonton and Surrey, the report said.

Talking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Canada's public safety minister declined to confirm the Indian government connection on Friday, saying such questions are best addressed by the RCMP.

''I have full confidence in the security apparatus of the government of Canada and the work of the RCMP, and the work that the (Canadian) Security Intelligence Service does,'' Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc said.

''I think the police operation that you see ongoing today confirms that the RCMP take these matters extremely seriously. But questions with respect to particular links or non-links are properly put to the RCMP,'' he added.

The indictments Friday allege the conspiracy unfolded in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1, 2023 and the date of Nijjar's killing.

Quoting sources close to the investigation, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that the police are actively investigating possible links to three additional murders in Canada, including the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton.

Members of the hit squad are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey in British Columbia, according to the sources.

The men were arrested Friday during police operations in at least two provinces, the report said.

Sources said investigators identified the alleged hit squad members in Canada some months ago and have been keeping them under tight surveillance.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to announce the arrests and share some details of their investigation later Friday, CTV News reported, quoting a senior government source.

India had on Thursday rejected fresh comments by Prime Minister Trudeau on the killing of Nijjar and said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto on Sunday that was attended by some pro-Khalistan supporters.

On the sidelines of the event, he told the media that the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia in June last year created a ''problem'' and that he cannot ignore it, in an apparent reference to his earlier allegations of involvement of Indian agents in the assassination.

''PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi at his weekly media briefing.

''This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,'' he said when asked about Trudeau's remarks.

India on Monday also summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over the raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at the event in the presence of Trudeau and several other leaders. Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges.

''It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that,'' Trudeau said on the killing of Nijjar.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its ''core issue'' with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)