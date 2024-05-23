Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to stall the OBC quota by using central agencies.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that she "will not accept" the Calcutta High Court order scrapping the OBC status of several classes in the state. She hinted that the government could challenge the order in the Supreme Court.



Addressing a poll rally at Khardah under the Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the OBC reservation will continue in the state, as the Bill concerned was passed within the framework of the Constitution.



"The OBC reservation quota introduced by the West Bengal government will continue. We had drafted the Bill after conducting a house-to-house survey, and it was passed by the cabinet and the assembly," she said.



"If necessary, we will move a higher court (against the order)," the TMC supremo said.



Referring to the May 20 Calcutta High Court order restraining the BJP from publishing advertisements that violate the Model Code of Conduct, Banerjee claimed that such advertisements continued to appear and that she would file a defamation case of Rs 1000 crore against the saffron party.



Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to stall the OBC quota by using central agencies.



"Some people have gone to the court, moved a petition to sabotage the interest of OBCs and then this development takes place. How can the saffron party show such audacity?" she said.

Banerjee asked the BJP whether the government would be run by it or the court.



The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.

After its conspiracy in Sandeshkhali failed, the BJP is now plotting new conspiracies, she said.



"For vote politics, for staying in power for five years, you (BJP) are doing all these things," she said.



This happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc, if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, would scrap the quotas of the SC, ST and OBC people, Banerjee said.

She said, "SC, ST, OBC get the rights as per the Constitution. Minorities also have their rights. Can anyone say that he will frame legislation only for the benefit of Hindus and leave out Muslims and other communities?" The TMC boss charged the BJP with always playing the politics of caste, quota and religion and dividing people.

"I will file a defamation of Rs 1000 crore (against BJP) for peddling falsehood about their achievements and also for levelling false charges against me and my projects. I hadn't taken even one paisa in my entire political career. And I will distribute the entire amount among the people," she said.

Banerjee alleged that the Modi government had plundered the public exchequer, depriving the poor of the rightful dues under the MGNREGA.



She alleged the BJP government had promised every household will be lit by solar power which is another lie.



"If this has to materialise, it will take 1000 years. Does the BJP believe it will be around for 1000 years?" she asked.



Banerjee asked people not to vote for the CPI(M) claiming that the party killed hundreds of opposition activists in its 34-year rule.



"The INDIA bloc will be installed in New Delhi with TMC support, but in West Bengal, the CPIM and Congress are helping BJP. We are fighting alone," she said.



"Aren't Muslims the citizens of this country? Aren't SCs, STS, OBCs the citizens of this country? Aren't Christians and other minorities not the citizens of this country? Everyone has his rights," she said at the second rally in Agarpara under Dumdum Lok Sabha seat.



Referring to the May 20 Calcutta High Court order restraining the BJP from publishing advertisements that violate the Model Code of Conduct, Banerjee claimed that such advertisements continued to appear and that she would file a defamation case of Rs 1000 crore against the saffron party.



"Some judge says after retirement that he is with RSS, while another one expresses attachment with BJP and becomes a candidate. How can such persons esure fair justice? But I am speaking about some specific people, others are good," she said.



While Abhijit Gangopadhyay became a BJP nominee after resigning as a Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of the same court retired on Monday and said he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS).



There had been some stray incidents in north Bengal recently to foment discord between Rajbangshis and Muslims but the administration is alert, she added. Some people follow whatever Modi says, Banerjee claimed.



"One police official unearthed Rs 35 lakh from the BJP office and instead of rewarding him, the EC removed him from duty," she said.



Referring to Sambit Patra, Banerjee said, "A BJP leader has made a sacrilegious statement that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi. It shows their mindset where a BJP leader is held above God by his party men." "Why don't you (BJP) put him (Modi) in the temple then and offer his favourite food as Prasad?" she said in jest.



"Modi is promising Rs 5 lakh for the healthcare of people above 70 years. Like Rs 15 lakh in bank account, this won't ever happen. Rather I call upon him to apply for our Swastha Sathi scheme," she added.



Accusing BJP of using central agencies to harass and imprison political adversaries, she hailed the Supreme Court granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal till the elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)