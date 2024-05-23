Meet superstar, who left 'illegal' marriage to businessman, became single mother, never revealed who child's father is

In a day and age where social media and the presence of paparazzi are all pervasive, it has made privacy almost unattainable for movie stars. Every step taken by them and every relationship of theirs is out in the open, weeks and months before they go public. But one superstar has managed to keep their personal life under wraps despite this, to an extent that even the identity of the father of her child remains secret.

The stars who had an ‘illegal’ marriage

Nusrat Jahan is one of the biggest names in Bengali cinema and OTT. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in Shotru in 2011. By 2015, she had established herself as a leading actress in the industry with hits like Har Har Byomkesh. In 2019, months after she paused her film career for politics, Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Turkey. Their reception later was attended even by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. But in 2021, Nusrat claimed that the marriage was illlegal and called it “nothing more than a live-in relationship”. Later that year, a Kolkata court ruled that the marriage is legally invalid.

The mystery behind the identity of father of Nusrat’s child

Nusrat began dating co-star Yash Dasgupta sometime in 2021. In August that year, the actress gave birth to a baby boy but she maintained that she was unmarried at the time. Some reports claimed that Yash and Nusrat had tied the knot earlier that year. Other reports even attempted to show evidence that Yash’s name was listed as the father of Nusrat’s child on the birth certificate. But both actors remained tight-lipped on it. The two continue to be in a relationship.

