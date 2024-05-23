Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s firm gets notice to refund Rs 2599 crore, may get in massive trouble after…

Netflix spent Rs 440 crore on this show, not one episode was finished, director spent all money on Rolls Royce, he is...

Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skips placement drive, now working as a...

Meet superstar, who left 'illegal' marriage to businessman, became single mother, never revealed who child's father is

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s firm gets notice to refund Rs 2599 crore, may get in massive trouble after…

Netflix spent Rs 440 crore on this show, not one episode was finished, director spent all money on Rolls Royce, he is...

IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Bombay with AIR 1, skips placement drive, now working as a...

9 roles that made supporting actors big stars

7 Bollywood actors who rejected Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do

9 richest comedians of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Netflix spent Rs 440 crore on this show, not one episode was finished, director spent all money on Rolls Royce, he is...

Meet superstar, who left 'illegal' marriage to businessman, became single mother, never revealed who child's father is

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar, who left 'illegal' marriage to businessman, became single mother, never revealed who child's father is

This actress was in a marriage that was later deemed illegal, she then became a mother but never revealed who the father was

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 23, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

article-main
Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a day and age where social media and the presence of paparazzi are all pervasive, it has made privacy almost unattainable for movie stars. Every step taken by them and every relationship of theirs is out in the open, weeks and months before they go public. But one superstar has managed to keep their personal life under wraps despite this, to an extent that even the identity of the father of her child remains secret.

The stars who had an ‘illegal’ marriage

Nusrat Jahan is one of the biggest names in Bengali cinema and OTT. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in Shotru in 2011. By 2015, she had established herself as a leading actress in the industry with hits like Har Har Byomkesh. In 2019, months after she paused her film career for politics, Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Turkey. Their reception later was attended even by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. But in 2021, Nusrat claimed that the marriage was illlegal and called it “nothing more than a live-in relationship”. Later that year, a Kolkata court ruled that the marriage is legally invalid.

The mystery behind the identity of father of Nusrat’s child

Nusrat began dating co-star Yash Dasgupta sometime in 2021. In August that year, the actress gave birth to a baby boy but she maintained that she was unmarried at the time. Some reports claimed that Yash and Nusrat had tied the knot earlier that year. Other reports even attempted to show evidence that Yash’s name was listed as the father of Nusrat’s child on the birth certificate. But both actors remained tight-lipped on it. The two continue to be in a relationship.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Leopard faces off with porcupine and gets covered in thorns, watch who won the battle

Bangladesh MP who went missing in India, found murdered in Kolkata

Sri Lanka expresses keenness to join BRICS, seeks India's support

CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan, says…

Viral video: Woman tries to cook omelette on road, internet is not happy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement