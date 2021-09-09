'Father knows who the father is': Nusrat Jahan's reply to questions on baby's father

From the time she stepped into politics, Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan has been making headlines. Nusrat has been in the limelight for various reasons from her looks to giving political statements, from touching the feet of the Lok Sabha Speaker to donning the sindoor or celebrating the Durga Puja.

And now, Nusrat Jahan has caught the attention of the media for her personal life. Months after partying ways with her husband businessman Nikhil Jain, the actress gave birth to a baby boy last month. After becoming a mother, Nusrat Jahan made her first public appearance on Wednesday.

While attending the opening of a salon in Kolkata, Nusrat Jahan was flooded with personal questions. Keeping a straight face while replying to one of the questions she said, "Father knows who the father is."

When a reporter asked the actress about her 'better half', she gave a bold reply, "I think that's a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody's character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."

Nusrat Jahan also mentioned that motherhood 'feels great'. "It's a new life, it feels like a new beginning," she said. On being asked as to when one could get the first glimpse of her son, Nusrat said, "You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment."

If reports are to be believed, Nusrat Jahan has been dating model and actor Yash Dasgupta for some time. During the media conversation, Nusrat Jahan has also revealed that her son is named Yishaan.