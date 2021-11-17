Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain marriage not legally valid, observes court

The much-talked-about marriage of actor-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain is not legally valid, observed a court on Wednesday.

“Today is my birthday and there cannot be any better gift than this judgement. I do not want to keep any relation with Nusrat. We are not connected at all. She has spoken a lot of negative things in the media about me instead of saying sorry to me. She tried to malign my image but could not. With the blessings of friends and family, I have won this battle in the court,” Nikhil Jain told Zee 24 Ghanta.

Jain had filed a civil suit against Nusrat Jahan on March 8, 2021, at the Alipore Judge’s Court for annulment of marriage.

Both parties - Nusrat and Nikhil were represented by their respective lawyers and the court had fixed today’s day to pass the order on the matter related to the annulment of their marriage.

After completing the hearing in the case, the court finally passed the order, observing “that the alleged marriage held on June 19, 2019, at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid.”

The court in it’s observation said, “Fact of the plaintiff’s case in a nutshell is that the plaintiff is a Hindu and the defendant is a Muslim by faith. That the plaintiff fell in affection with the defendant and proposed her to marry. That on consent, both the parties went to Turkey to celebrate a wedding party in presence of their close friends and relatives following both Western and Indian style and rituals of Hindu marriage. That marriage in question was never registered in Turkey.”

The order further added, “That their alleged marriage did not take place following any religious practice and that inter-faith marriage in between a Hindu and a Muslim has no legal sanctity under any personal law prevailed in India. That the parties to the suit never get married under the Special Marriage Act so their consensual union can not be treated as a marriage.”