Meet India's richest woman in tech sector with Rs 27540 crore net worth, she co-founded firm with brother, works as...

She is an IIT Madras graduate who pursued industrial management at the elite institute.

India has seen many of the richest self-made women, who are successfully leading their companies. They studied at prestigious colleges in India and managed to found their own firm. One such person is Radha Vembu, the co-founder of the software company Zoho Corporation. Last year, she became the richest self-made Indian, as per Hurun India. Now, she is India's second richest woman in the technology sector with a real-time net worth of Rs 27540 crore, as per Forbes.

She gets her wealth from her stake in privately held Zoho Corp, which offers business software on the cloud. The 51-year-old co-founded the company in 1996 with her older brother Sridhar Vembu, who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996.

She is an IIT graduate who pursued industrial management at the elite institute. She completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. Radha is the brains behind Zoho Mail, Calendar, and Workplace and works as a product manager. Vembu hails from Chennai and is the largest shareholder of the multinational company.

She is also the director of an agricultural NGO, Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd, and a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd. During the Covid pandemic, Zoho launched a remote work tool kit called Zoho Remotely to help businesses switch to work-from-home. The company is headquartered in both Austin, Texas and Chennai.

READ | Meet man, son of Indian mining billionaire, who leads Rs 7660 crore company, he is...