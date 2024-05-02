Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Debattama Saha overcomes her water phobia for Krishna Mohini, actress reveals 'I initially hesitated...'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

From Retail to Technology Recognition: Senior Engineer's Diverse Impact on Industry Innovations

Meet India's richest woman in tech sector with Rs 27540 crore net worth, she co-founded firm with brother, works as...

BCCI reacts to Rinku Singh’s exclusion from India T20 World Cup 2024 squad, says ‘he has done…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

From Retail to Technology Recognition: Senior Engineer's Diverse Impact on Industry Innovations

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

8 animals with sharpest teeth

10 habits followed by highly successful people

10 animals hosting most pathogens

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted to do this after meeting Amitabh Bachchan for first time, recalls rude interaction with actor

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi fight over who is 'original Jolly' as they begin filming Jolly LLB 3

Harry Potter films' Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton joins cast of Hansal Mehta's Gandhi; see full cast details inside

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest woman in tech sector with Rs 27540 crore net worth, she co-founded firm with brother, works as...

She is an IIT Madras graduate who pursued industrial management at the elite institute.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 02, 2024, 08:04 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has seen many of the richest self-made women, who are successfully leading their companies. They studied at prestigious colleges in India and managed to found their own firm. One such person is Radha Vembu, the co-founder of the software company Zoho Corporation. Last year, she became the richest self-made Indian, as per Hurun India. Now, she is India's second richest woman in the technology sector with a real-time net worth of Rs 27540 crore, as per Forbes.

She gets her wealth from her stake in privately held Zoho Corp, which offers business software on the cloud. The 51-year-old co-founded the company in 1996 with her older brother Sridhar Vembu, who started the business initially as AdventNet in 1996.

She is an IIT graduate who pursued industrial management at the elite institute. She completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai. Radha is the brains behind Zoho Mail, Calendar, and Workplace and works as a product manager. Vembu hails from Chennai and is the largest shareholder of the multinational company.

She is also the director of an agricultural NGO, Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd, and a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd. During the Covid pandemic, Zoho launched a remote work tool kit called Zoho Remotely to help businesses switch to work-from-home. The company is headquartered in both Austin, Texas and Chennai.

READ | Meet man, son of Indian mining billionaire, who leads Rs 7660 crore company, he is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, not Anil Ambani, his son now has Rs 650000000000…

Colombia to break diplomatic ties with Israel, citing genocide accusations

Meet actor, who failed auditions, was thrown out of theatre, a curfew made him superstar; he’s now worth Rs 1800 crore

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches underway

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement