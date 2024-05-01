This actress escaped casting couch at 17, was removed from several films, later became top comedian, charges...

Upasana Singh decided to let go of many movies, and was removed from several films as she rejected to compromise, and clearly said no to casting couch.

Actress Upasana Singh is popularly known for her performance in Judaai and playing Bua in Comedy Nights of Kapil has been active in films since the late 80s. The veteran actress has worked in several languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Rajasthani. In three decades career, Upasana had a fair share of struggles.

When 17-year-old Upasana was called to a hotel by a director

Recently, Upasana Singh opened up about a harrowing incident on the casting couch. While speaking to ETimes, Upasana revealed a casting couch experience in the industry that affected her. In the conversation, Upasana revealed that she had to let go of many films. She was even 'removed' by makers, and even by the hero. Narrating an incident, Upasana said, "I will not take names but a director from the South had signed me for a film opposite Anil Kapoor. I announced this news to all my relatives. The director called me to meet him at a hotel for a ‘sitting.’ I was only 17 back then and very naïve.” Singh further asserted, "I told him that I would come the next day because I did not have any resources to travel to the hotel to listen to the story. He told me that he would send a car to get me. He said, “You didn’t understand the meaning of ‘sitting’? Film line mein aane ke liye sitting toh karni padti hai."

Upsana Singh's reaction to the director's offer

Shaken by hearing the director, she yelled back at the director, "I am a Sikhni. I was furious, “How could he say something like this?” I scolded him in his office, ‘you are my father’s age. How could you even think like this about me?’ Then I cried a lot too. I remember I was walking on a footpath in Bandra, crying and thinking about what would people think – the ones whom I had told that I was going to be Anil Kapoor’s heroine. It messed up with my mind." After the incident, Upasana didn’t leave her house for seven days, and during those days her mother gave her courage saying she had done the right thing.

Apart from Judaai and Comedy Nights with Kapil, Upasana proved her comic timing with films like Loafer, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Hulchul, Jatt & Juliet, Judwaa 2, Carry on Jatta 2, and Naukar Vahuti Da. Upasana even became a producer with Bai Ji Kuttange. As per media reports, Upasana charges Rs 50 lakhs to 1 crore per show.