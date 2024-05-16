Meet man who was once a mason, now popular Youtuber, has two wives, his net worth is...

Former mechanic turned YouTube sensation, Armaan Malik, shocked many with revelations about his rapid rise to success.

Armaan Malik, a name that resonates with the glitz and glam of the YouTube world, recently divulged jaw-dropping details about his earnings and lifestyle, leaving many in disbelief. From once wielding wrenches as a mechanic to now owning a staggering 10 flats, Malik's journey is nothing short of remarkable, especially considering it all transpired in just two and a half years through the power of YouTube.

In a candid conversation on Siddharth Kanan's show, Armaan, accompanied by his two wives, Kritika and Payal, peeled back the layers of his life, shedding light on his humble beginnings and meteoric rise. Recounting his childhood struggles, Armaan revealed how he defied odds after failing eighth grade twice, eventually finding himself in the unforgiving grind of a mechanic's life. Despite his mother's apprehensions and her desire for him to avoid marriage if he couldn't pursue education, Armaan persevered, driven by an indomitable spirit to carve his own path.

When asked about his net worth, Armaan modestly estimated it to be between Rs 100-200 crore, a staggering figure considering his humble origins. He disclosed his possession of 10 flats, four of which accommodate his two wives and four children, while the remaining six serve as residences for his dedicated team and staff. From a fully equipped studio to a team comprising six editors, two drivers, four PSUs, and nine maids, Armaan's empire stands as a testament to his relentless pursuit of success.

Reflecting on his journey, Armaan expressed longing for his late parents, whose support and guidance he sorely misses. He now views his team as his extended family, ensuring they lead a lifestyle of comfort and security akin to royalty. His devotion to his staff transcends professional boundaries, with festivities like Holi and Diwali celebrated together, reinforcing the bond they share.

In a poignant moment, Armaan reminisced about his father, who, if alive today, would have been overwhelmed by pride, perhaps adorning their loyal employees with riches.