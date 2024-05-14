Who is Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal? Bhansali's niece, father-in-law is worth Rs 53800 crore, mother is Bollywood's top...

Sharmin Segal, one of the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi, has ties to one of India's richest families

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has been streaming on Netflix for the better part of two weeks now. The show has been largely praised by critics but received mixed reactions from the audiences. Some of the performances have been called out. Sharmin Segal, one of the six leads, has particularly been prone to this criticism, so much so that the actress has had to disable comments on her Instagram posts.

Who is Sharmin Segal and what is her connection with Bhansali?

Sharmin Segal was born in 1995 to film executive Deepak Segal and film editor Bela Segal. Her father is currently the content head of Applause Entertainment, a leading production house. Her mother is a film editor, having worked in several Bhansali projects like Khamoshi, Devdas, and Black, apart from directing her own feature – Shirin Farhad Ki To Nikal Padi back in 2012. Bela is the younger sister of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making Sharmin his niece. Sharmin’s paternal grandfather Mohan Segal was a successful film director himself, making films like New Delhi, Sawan Bhadon, Raja Jani, and Ek Hi Raasta. He directed several top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Ashok Kumar, Vyjanthymala, Shashi Kapoor, and Manoj Kumar during a 40-year career.

Sharmin Segal’s link to one of India’s richest families

In November 2023, Sharmin tied the knot with businessman Aman Mehta in a grand ceremony. Aman is the son of business tycoon Samir Mehta, a billionaire. Samir and his brother Sudhir Mehta head the Torrent Group, a massive business empire that encompasses pharma, power, gas, and diagnostics sectors. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of 2024, Samir Mehta is worth a staggering $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore). The Mehta brothers’ flagship company – Torrent Pharmaceuticals – generates revenue of $4.6 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) as per Forbes.

Sharmin Segal’s film career

Sharmin began her career in Bollywood at the age of 18 when she assisted her uncle on Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Sharmin worked as an assistant in three other films – Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She made her debut as an actor in the 2019 film Malaal. She then appeared in the 2022 release Atithi Bhooto Bhava. Heeramandi was her first series.

