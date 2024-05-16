Meet Bollywood star, who got world's most expensive injection worth Rs 17 crore to...

Sonu Sood has recently arranged an injection worth Rs 17 crore, most expensive in the world, to save a child's life

In a day and age when film stars are in news for splurging millions on luxury and other things, one actor from India has stood out. Ever since the pandemic hit, Sonu Sood has transformed himself into a humanitarian and philanthropist, donating large sums for the under privileged and pausing his own career to help people. The actor has come through in a big way yet again.

Recently, Sonu Sood has led a campaign to raise Rs 17 crore for the world's most expensive injection, which eventually helped save the life of a 22-month-old infant, who was battling with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2 in Jaipur. The campaign, which ran for three months, garnered widespread support from all sectors of society, and raised an impressive Rs 9 crore.

Sonu Sood raised funds to arrange the world's most expensive injection for a 22-month-old infant

This isn’t the first time Sonu has proved to be a messiah for the ailing. The actor has reportedly saved nine lives of patients in similar dilemmas, raising money to get them expensive medicines and treatment. During the lockdowns, Sonu had been on the ground to arrange for buses and other modes of transport and help migrant workers reach home. Then a year later, during the dreadful second wave of Covid-19, the actor was again at the forefront of a network of volunteers arranging oxygen cylinders for Covid patients and helping sick people get beds during a high surge in demand. In September 2020, Sonu was chosen for the ‛SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian work.

On the work front, Sonu was seen in two films in 2023 – the Tamil film Thamilarasan and the Kannada film Sreemanta. The actor is now turning director for his next titled Fateh. The film, which is currently under post-production, has been shot across multiple global locations. The film stars Sood with Jacqueline Fernandez. Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to release this year.

