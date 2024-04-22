'Garibo ka masiha': Woman touches Sonu Sood's feet, begs for help in viral photos, netizens react

A woman was seen touching Sonu Sood's feet and begging for help on Monday morning.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood never disappoints his fans and the needy ones, he is often seen helping others during tough times. On Monday, a woman was seen begging him for help.

She was seen touching Sonu's feet and pleading for helo wuth folded hands. The photos went viral on social media, one of the users wrote, "Garib ka masiha Sonu Sood sir." The second one said, "Ambani have lots money but Sonu sood have respect much more then there money."

The third one said, "I wish our country gets such a leader ...... Sonu sir please stand in the election." The fourth one said, "Why don't you stand for India being our choice of PM."

Amid the ongoing IPL season, players have been on the radar and the ever-watchful eyes of cricket fans are on them. However, many sportsmen also find themselves at the receiving end of criticism and trolls if they don't perform well or if their teams don't do well. Seeing players receiving hate on social media, actor Sonu Sood, who never shies away from sharing his opinions, took to X and urged all to respect players.

Without mentioning anyone's name, Sonu wrote, "We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It's not they, it's us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn't matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn't matter whether he plays as a Captain or he's the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes"

The actor's reaction comes after Hardik Pandya received a lot of backlash from the fans as he was appointed as the skipper of MI in place of Rohit Sharma for the 17th edition, which brought an end to Rohit's 11-year stint.

(With inputs from ANI)