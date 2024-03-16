Fateh teaser: Sonu Sood is a ‘nobody’ on killing spree in ‘biggest action thriller’, fans say ‘John Wick vibe'

The action-packed teaser of Sonu Sood and Jacqueliene Fernandez-starrer Fateh leaves fans excited.

Sonu Sood is all set to entertain his fans once again with his upcoming movie Fateh. After the film's first look poster, now the actor has dropped an intriguing teaser of the film leaving fans excited for the film.

On Saturday, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram and dropped a thrilling teaser of his upcoming film Fateh. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Aa Raha Hoon #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!” The teaser offers a glimpse into the thrilling world of cybercrime. What stands out is the film’s tagline 'Never Underestimate A Nobody'. It also gave a glimpse into the action-packed avatar of Sonu Sood and showed Jacqueline Fernandez behind the computers. The actor was also seen flaunting his chiseled body in the teaser leaving fans drooling over his physique.

Fateh stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and marks Sood’s directorial debut. Previously, Sonu Sood had shared the first look of the film, which received immense love from the audience. The teaser has surely taken fans' excitement to another level.

One of the comments read, "It is giving Hollywood vibes." Another user wrote, "John Vick vibes." Another wrote, 'Sonu Sood is back in action." Another wrote, "This is going to be a blockbuster." Another user commented, "Editing is just Bang On. One of the best teasers in recent times."

With Fateh, Sonu takes a quadruple role of actor, director, writer, and producer. The film has the best blend of Indian and Hollywood crew and promises to deliver never-seen-before action sequences. Produced by Sonali Sood, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios, the film revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood told ANI, "The story piqued my interest. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."