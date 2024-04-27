Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

Malayalam's highest-grossing film ever, Manjummel Boys, is all set to release on OTT in Hindi

The south Indian films have taken a powerful start at the box office with small-budgeted films breaking records, and emerging as blockbusters. One such film, which became a blockbuster, is Chidambaram's Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys. Now, after taking over the cinemas, the film is set to release on OTT.

The survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, transports you to the world of Kodaikanal, where a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit from which no one has ever returned. Are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown? This adrenaline-packed survival thriller based on a true story has already left audiences on the edge of their seats and to further captivate the audiences, this mega-hit has an IMDb rating of 8.6 and is all set to stream in Hindi as well in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively, on Disney+ Hotstar, starting May 5th, 2024.

Director and writer of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying. Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to make the movie accessible for audiences across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement."



This Malayalam blockbuster directed movie by Chidambaram features powerhouse performances from actors - Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi amongst others. Made in Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 234 crore worldwide becoming the first ever Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film was earlier released in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, however, will now be available in Hindi as well on OTT.

