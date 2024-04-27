Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Meet Gautam Adani's 'choti bahu', billionaire Jeet Adani's fiance Diva Jaimin Shah, her father is...

Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Shashi Tharoor, Congress candidate from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Sowmya Reddy, Congress candidate from South Bangalore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Meet Gautam Adani's 'choti bahu', billionaire Jeet Adani's fiance Diva Jaimin Shah, her father is...

Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

8 Mughal kings who lost most battles

10 small-budget south Indian films that smashed box office records 

8 animals that don't have teeth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Meet veteran star's brother who struggled financially, would travel in buses despite giving hits, saved career by...

Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Manjummel Boys OTT release: When, where to watch Chidambaram’s Malayalam blockbuster in Hindi

Malayalam's highest-grossing film ever, Manjummel Boys, is all set to release on OTT in Hindi

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Manjummel Boys OTT release
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The south Indian films have taken a powerful start at the box office with small-budgeted films breaking records, and emerging as blockbusters. One such film, which became a blockbuster, is Chidambaram's Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys. Now, after taking over the cinemas, the film is set to release on OTT. 

The survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, transports you to the world of Kodaikanal, where a group of friends find themselves in a perilously deep pit from which no one has ever returned. Are the bonds of friendship strong enough to withstand the looming danger of the unknown? This adrenaline-packed survival thriller based on a true story has already left audiences on the edge of their seats and to further captivate the audiences, this mega-hit has an IMDb rating of 8.6 and is all set to stream in Hindi as well in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada exclusively, on Disney+ Hotstar, starting May 5th, 2024. 

Director and writer of Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram said, "I am truly overwhelmed by the response Manjummel Boys has received. We set out to create a film that resonates universally going beyond all language barriers, and witnessing its connection with audiences across India is immensely gratifying. Now associating with Disney+ Hotstar to make the movie accessible for audiences across the country in their preferred language is an absolute pleasure and hope the audience embraces it with the same love and excitement." 
 
This Malayalam blockbuster directed movie by Chidambaram features powerhouse performances from actors - Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi amongst others. Made in Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 234 crore worldwide becoming the first ever Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The film was earlier released in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, however, will now be available in Hindi as well on OTT. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Meet actor, school dropout, who worked as mechanic, salesman, later became star; now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

This show is first Indian series on Netflix to trend globally for a month; it's not Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement