PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against PBKS as playoffs race intensifies

Follow live score from match 58 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RCB here.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Currently, PBKS holds the 8th position on the points table with 4 wins out of 11 matches, while RCB sits at 7th place with an equal record of 4 wins out of 11 matches. PBKS have secured victory in 2 out of their last 5 matches, whereas RCB has been in good form with 3 consecutive wins in their last 5 matches.

In the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), PBKS and RCB have faced each other 32 times. Out of these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 17 matches, while RCB secured wins in 15 matches. PBKS recorded their highest total against RCB at 232 runs, while RCB's highest total against PBKS stands at 226 runs.