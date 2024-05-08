Twitter
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against PBKS as playoffs race intensifies

Follow live score from match 58 of TATA IPL 2024 between PBKS and RCB here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 08, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. 

Currently, PBKS holds the 8th position on the points table with 4 wins out of 11 matches, while RCB sits at 7th place with an equal record of 4 wins out of 11 matches. PBKS have secured victory in 2 out of their last 5 matches, whereas RCB has been in good form with 3 consecutive wins in their last 5 matches.

In the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), PBKS and RCB have faced each other 32 times. Out of these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 17 matches, while RCB secured wins in 15 matches. PBKS recorded their highest total against RCB at 232 runs, while RCB's highest total against PBKS stands at 226 runs.

  • 08 May 2024, 10:52 PM

    PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

    Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

  • 08 May 2024, 10:52 PM

    PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Dharamsala. Stay tuned for latest updates.

