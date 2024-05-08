This film made Shraddha Kapoor star, broke string of flops, was remake of American classic, rejected by Sushant, Emraan

Shakti Kapoor's daughter, Shraddha Kapoor capitulated to fame after leading Mohit Suri's directorial, Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha Kapoor is among the top actresses in Bollywood. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter debuted in the film industry in 2010 with Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R Madhavan-starrer Teen Patti. Leena Yadav's directorial marked Ben Kingsley's comeback to Bollywood after 28 years of Gandhi (1982). Despite her debut film being backed by the biggest names in the film industry, Leena's crime thriller went unnoticed, and it was a major flop at the box office. Teen Patti is the only film in Shraddha's career where she shared screen space with her father.

A year after Teen Patti's debacle, Shraddha tried her luck by heading a rom-com, Luv Ka The End (2011). This film was produced by Yash Raj Films' Y-Films and had Taha Shah in the opposite lead. Luv Ka The End is loosely based on the American film John Tucker Must Die (2006). Shraddha hoped that the success of this film would give her the much-required push. Luv Ka The End was released in the cinemas on May 6, 2011, and it opened with mostly positive reviews. However, even the positive reviews couldn't help Shraddha much, as the film was a commercial failure. Two years after Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor starred in a film that gave her breakthrough success and made her an overnight sensation.

Shraddha Kapoor's breakthrough film was...

Aashiqui 2, Mohit Suri-directed was the spiritual successor of 1990's blockbuster Aashiqui, and an adaptation of the American cult classic A Star Is Born. Aashiqui 2 gave the much-needed push to Shraddha and her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. Much before the release, the music of Aashiqui 2 became a rage, and it helped to create a strong buzz for the film. Aashiqui 2 was released in the cinemas on April 26, 2013, with positive reviews, praising Shraddha and Aditya's performances. Made with a reported budget of Rs 15 crores, the film went on to gross 109 crores worldwide, becoming one of the biggest musical blockbusters of that year.

Actors who rejected Aashiqui 2

As per media reports, Imran Abbas Naqvi and Sushant Singh Rajput were offered the role of Rahul Jaykar, but both had to decline because both were under contract for two different film productions. It was also reported that Emraan Hashmi was also offered the film, but he couldn't connect with the character. Reportedly when Aashiqui 2 was announced many speculated that the film could flop as Aashiqui 1990 is a cult classic among romantic musical Hindi films. However, the film became one of the biggest hits of the year.

Vinod Khanna's younger son was offered Aashiqui 2?

As per media reports of 2013, producer Mukesh Bhatt wanted to launch Vinod Khanna's younger son Sakshi Khanna, and he approached him with the film. However, things did not materialise. Even Anupam Kher's niece, Vrinda Kher also auditioned for the role, but she was also rejected. Later the makers decided to launch a nationwide talent hunt on online portals. The actors who applied weren't promising and thus the idea was scrapped.

Shraddha's life after Aashiqui 2

After Aashiqui 2, Shraddha became part of several blockbusters including Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, and Chhichhore. On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Stree 2.