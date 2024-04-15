India's most profitable film of 2024 made 1000% profit, court froze makers' bank account; not Fighter, HanuMan, Shaitaan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'To appease vote bank,' says PM Modi on Congress refusing Pran Pratishtha invite

Sophie Choudry discusses 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' with Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik in LSD 2's fun BTS video

Meet man, son of samosa seller, who secured top rank in JEE Main with AIR...

'Everyone will regret it..'PM Modi slams opposition for spreading lies on electoral bond schemes

Not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; this filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sophie Choudry discusses 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' with Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik in LSD 2's fun BTS video

Meet man, son of samosa seller, who secured top rank in JEE Main with AIR...

Bikaner constituency Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Benefits of cutting carbs from diet

Diabetes: Unusual symptoms of high blood sugar in summer

Batters with most fours in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Sophie Choudry discusses 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' with Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik in LSD 2's fun BTS video

Not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; this filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director

India's most profitable film of 2024 made 1000% profit, court froze makers' bank account; not Fighter, HanuMan, Shaitaan

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

India's most profitable film of 2024 made 1000% profit, court froze makers' bank account; not Fighter, HanuMan, Shaitaan

India's most profitable film of 2024 was made in Rs 20 crore and earned Rs 225 crore, but its producers' bank accounts have now been frozen

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

article-main
A still from Manjummel Boys
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s only April, just three and a half months into the year 2024 and the four industries from south have already delivered several winners, both critically and at the box office. The Malayalam film industry has led the charge with hits like Premalu and The Goat Life. But there is one film that has not just broken box office records in the industry but nationwide. That is Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys, India’s most profitable film of 2024

Written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident from 2006 where a person was stuck in a cave. The film follows a group of boys, who find themselves in the middle of a crisis when one of them falls in a deep cave. The film has broken box office records, earning Rs 225 crore so far, and becoming the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. Given that Manjummel Boys was made on a budget of just Rs 20 crore, that means it has earned over 1000% profit, the highest by any Indian film this year.

How Manjummel Boys beat other sleeper hits like HanuMan and Shaitaan

There have been other low budget films that have found success at the box office this year, most notably the Telugu superhero film HanuMan. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film grossed Rs 330 crore worldwide (725% profit). Similarly, Shaitaan – starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan – grossed Rs 209 crore on a Rs 60-crore budget (250% profit). Big hits like Fighter and Guntur Karam have less than 100% profits due to their large budgets.

Why Manjummel Boys’ producers’ bank accounts are frozen

But it hasn’t been all joy and celebration for the team of Manjummel Boys. Recently, Ernakulam Sub Court ordered freezing the bank accounts of Parava Films, the production house that made the film. The reason is a profit-sharing dispute. The order came in response to a petition filed by one Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, who alleged that producers of the movie cheated after taking money from him. He claimed that he had invested Rs 7 crore in the film in exchange for the promise of 40% profits but the makers denied him this. As per a New Indian Express report, the bank accounts of Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony are now frozen following the court order. Around Rs 40 crore was deposited in these bank accounts.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain as CSK beat MI by 20 runs

Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement