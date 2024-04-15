India's most profitable film of 2024 made 1000% profit, court froze makers' bank account; not Fighter, HanuMan, Shaitaan

It’s only April, just three and a half months into the year 2024 and the four industries from south have already delivered several winners, both critically and at the box office. The Malayalam film industry has led the charge with hits like Premalu and The Goat Life. But there is one film that has not just broken box office records in the industry but nationwide. That is Manjummel Boys.

Manjummel Boys, India’s most profitable film of 2024

Written and directed by Chidambaram, and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident from 2006 where a person was stuck in a cave. The film follows a group of boys, who find themselves in the middle of a crisis when one of them falls in a deep cave. The film has broken box office records, earning Rs 225 crore so far, and becoming the highest grossing Malayalam film ever. Given that Manjummel Boys was made on a budget of just Rs 20 crore, that means it has earned over 1000% profit, the highest by any Indian film this year.

How Manjummel Boys beat other sleeper hits like HanuMan and Shaitaan

There have been other low budget films that have found success at the box office this year, most notably the Telugu superhero film HanuMan. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film grossed Rs 330 crore worldwide (725% profit). Similarly, Shaitaan – starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan – grossed Rs 209 crore on a Rs 60-crore budget (250% profit). Big hits like Fighter and Guntur Karam have less than 100% profits due to their large budgets.

Why Manjummel Boys’ producers’ bank accounts are frozen

But it hasn’t been all joy and celebration for the team of Manjummel Boys. Recently, Ernakulam Sub Court ordered freezing the bank accounts of Parava Films, the production house that made the film. The reason is a profit-sharing dispute. The order came in response to a petition filed by one Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, who alleged that producers of the movie cheated after taking money from him. He claimed that he had invested Rs 7 crore in the film in exchange for the promise of 40% profits but the makers denied him this. As per a New Indian Express report, the bank accounts of Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony are now frozen following the court order. Around Rs 40 crore was deposited in these bank accounts.

